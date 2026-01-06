Citgo is a crown jewel of Venezuela’s oil industry. Elliott is set to reap the benefits.

For activist hedge fund Elliott Investment Management, Nicolás Maduro’s swift exit comes at an auspicious time.
A U.S. judge in November backed a roughly $6 billion bid by Elliott for Citgo Petroleum, the refining firm owned by Venezuela’s state-run company Petróleos de Venezuela, known as PdVSA, in a forced sale to satisfy creditors. Citgo, based in Houston, owns a U.S. network of refineries, pipelines and terminals that some analysts have said could be worth between $11 billion and $13 billion.
The deal was controversial in Venezuela. Maduro’s government denounced the proposed sale as fraudulent. The board recognized by the U.S. government as the legitimate overseer of PdVSA’s overseas oil assets vowed to fight to keep Citgo under Venezuelan control.
Less than two months after receiving the judge’s endorsement, Elliott is looking at a more favorable—albeit chaotic—landscape. Maduro is being held in a New York jail. President Trump has sidelined the opposition, accused Venezuela of stealing American crude and said U.S. firms would be strongly involved in its oil industry.
Now, Elliott appears poised to reap the rewards of owning Venezuela’s most valuable foreign oil asset. The regime change could lead to an increase in Venezuelan oil production, which would likely provide cheap feedstock to Citgo’s Gulf Coast refineries and increase the company’s value, analysts and refining experts said.
“Maduro is out, so a lot of the threat is out,” said Jay Auslander, a litigator who represents sovereign interests and private-equity funds. “It looks like a potentially quite good deal that remains high risk.”
Elliott isn’t in the clear yet. The hedge fund still needs approval from the Treasury Department to conclude the deal. Plus, PdVSA and Venezuela have appealed the judicial sale.
The appeal is likely to be decided in the first half of the year, and the sale can then close if the Treasury has approved it, according to people familiar with the situation. Elliott sees an alignment between the sale, which was held to satisfy some of Venezuela’s creditors, and the White House’s articulated goals of getting U.S. companies repaid for Venezuela’s previous asset seizures.
Elliott has a history of clinching lucrative deals in risky locales. After Argentina defaulted on its sovereign debt in 2001, most foreign bondholders settled for pennies on the dollar, but Elliott held firm. The hedge fund spent tens of millions of dollars on a legal, lobbying and PR blitz around the world to make the country pay. The efforts eventually led to a $2 billion payday.
After Maduro’s capture, some Republicans have sought to draw attention to Elliott’s dealings. Kentucky congressman Thomas Massie, a Trump critic, said Sunday on X that according to Grok, xAI’s chatbot, Elliott’s billionaire founder Paul Singer “stands to make billions of dollars on his distressed Citgo investment, now that this administration has taken over Venezuela.” Massie said Singer, an influential GOP donor, has already spent $1 million to defeat him in the next election.
Last year, Singer gave $1 million to MAGA KY, a super PAC seeking to oust Massie, according to a filing. The investor donated about $8 million to help Trump get re-elected, and he contributed $1 million to Trump’s inaugural committee, filings show.
An Elliott spokeswoman declined to comment on Massie’s post.
With Citgo, Elliott is set to get its hands on one of the crown jewels of Venezuela’s energy empire. PdVSA first purchased a stake in Citgo in the 1980s before acquiring it in full in 1990.
After Maduro succeeded Hugo Chávez as Venezuela’s president in 2013, continued mismanagement and under investment sapped Venezuela’s oil production. Citgo and its three U.S. refineries, which today have a combined total refining capacity of about 807,000 barrels a day, became a critical source of petrodollar revenue for Maduro’s government.
That lifeline was severed in 2019. Trump enacted economic sanctions against PdVSA in a bid to empower the opposition and cripple Maduro’s regime. His administration placed control of Citgo with U.S.-backed opposition leaders and shielded it from the claims of creditors owed money by the bankrupt government in Caracas.
But the opposition’s efforts to unseat Maduro failed. In 2023, the Biden administration indicated it would no longer protect Citgo from seizure, backing a forced sale of the company to satisfy the creditors, which included miner Crystallex International and oil-and-gas producer ConocoPhillips.
Several firms including Elliott’s affiliate Amber Energy placed bids for Citgo, with the sale proceeds earmarked for certain creditors of the refiner’s ultimate owner, the Venezuelan government.
After a tortuous and contested process, a federal judge endorsed a roughly $6 billion bid by Amber. Elliott is contributing about one-third of the equity and is working with a consortium of investors, the people familiar with the situation said.
Elliott sees Citgo’s refineries as good investments that it wants to hold for a while, the people said. It sees itself as a well-capitalized investor that is going to increase production of gasoline and help with the White House’s goals to keep fuel prices down.
Apollo Global Management is leading debt financing for the deal, a person close to that company said.
Charles Kemp, a vice president at energy consulting firm Baker & O’Brien and a former strategic planning engineer at Citgo, said opening up the floodgates of Venezuela’s production would translate into more crude making it to Gulf Coast refiners, including Citgo, at a time when these firms are looking for new sources of heavy oil.
Citgo’s refineries are designed for heavy sour crude from Venezuela but since the 2019 sanctions have been running a mixture of crude from Canada and Latin American countries such as Brazil and Ecuador.
“You want the cheapest, nastiest crude others can’t run,” Kemp said. “It’s definitely going to help them.”
For some political experts, the sale of Citgo’s U.S. refineries would amount to Venezuela’s crude losing a guaranteed gateway to the American market.
“It would be a good strategic asset to have to be able to sell some extra heavy oil in the U.S’s market,” said Francisco Monaldi, director of the Latin America Energy Program at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy. Alternatively, Venezuela could sign long-term contracts with American refiners, he said.
