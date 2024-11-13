Classified-documents leaker Jack Teixeira is sentenced to 15 years in prison
SummaryThe former Air National Guardsman was accused of exposing details of American surveillance of adversaries and allies.
Jack Teixeira, a former Massachusetts Air National Guardsman, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in prison over an extraordinary leak of highly classified intelligence documents that sent the U.S. government rushing to protect its secrets.
