Climate change may make it harder to spot submarines
Summary
The sound of their engines will not travel as far
THE PENTAGON “does not do climate-change crap", said Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump’s defence secretary, on March 9th. “We do training and warfighting." Fair enough. But a new NATO study illustrates how closely the two are linked.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story