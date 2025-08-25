Climate change will hurt the richest farmers—and the poorest

JUST HOW agriculture will fare on a heating planet has been an active area of research ever since the problem of global warming was first widely recognised in the 1980s. A new paper, published this week in Nature, paints an especially comprehensive picture. It is also a dispiriting one. In the first project to predict how farmers will adapt to climate change based on how they are doing so at present, the authors find that food production in the world’s existing breadbaskets, such as the American Midwest, will be among the hardest hit, although it may improve in currently less productive northerly regions such as Canada, China and Russia. And whereas adaptation will help offset some global losses, it will not be nearly enough to avoid them overall.

The project is the result of eight years of work by the Climate Impact Lab, a group of mostly American researchers. Its focus was the six staple crops responsible for two-thirds of the world’s calories: cassava, maize, rice, sorghum, soyabeans and wheat. Except for rice—which is expected to benefit from increases in precipitation across the regions it is grown in, and seems to respond best to adaptive measures—it found that rising temperatures and more frequent extreme weather will lead to diminishing yields in all staple crops between now and the end of the century. The authors conclude that, for every additional degree that the global average temperature rises, the food available for consumption will fall by 120 calories per person per day (roughly 4.4% of recommended daily intake).

“This stuff is hard to estimate," says Timothy Searchinger, an expert on agriculture and economics at Princeton University who was not involved with the study. He is impressed by the team’s analysis, but points out that significant uncertainties remain. It is an improvement on previous efforts, which often assumed that farmers would either fail to adapt or would adapt perfectly, adopting new technologies and strategies with ease, irrespective of cost and availability. Neither scenario is realistic. In reality, farmers do the best they can with the means available, switching crop varieties or increasing artificial irrigation when possible.

The researchers at the Climate Impact Lab attempted to capture this reality. Because farmers face drastically different limitations according to location and economic standing, trying to model individual responses would be “nearly impossible", says Andrew Hultgren, the study’s lead author and an economist at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Instead, they produced a statistical model of existing adaptation, based on how yields from more than 12,000 regions across 54 countries have already changed in response to rising temperatures. They projected this model forward for an even hotter climate.

They estimate that, in a scenario in which the world cuts its emissions slightly faster than their current trajectory, global adaptation efforts will only marginally alleviate reductions in yields. In a future without adaptation, overall yields would be expected to fall by 8.3% by 2050 and 12.7% by 2098 (compared to a hypothetical baseline where the climate does not change). With adaptation, they become 7.8% and 11.2% respectively.

The authors predict that the consequences will be felt most keenly at the extremes of the income spectrum. For the poorest 10% of regions (measured by GDP per capita), the overall reduction in food-production capacity by the end of the century was predicted to be roughly 13% under a reduced-emissions scenario (and up to 28% under a high-emissions one). The richest 10%, meanwhile, are predicted to see reductions of more than 19% and 41%, respectively.

The drop in the poorest regions is likely to be because farmers are already growing crops with relatively low yields, and meaningful adaptation is likely to be unaffordable. The authors reckon that adaptation may well be even more difficult in rich regions. Much of the farming in places like America’s corn belt relies on vast expanses of land devoted to a single crop. This simultaneously makes adaptation extremely difficult and failure very costly. (The expensive insurance policies which have helped protect such farmers from sudden failures, such as after droughts or heatwaves, may well become unaffordable as the world warms.)

Even if farmers on both ends of the income distribution suffer, it will ultimately be the poorest who will be left hungry. The best way to minimise that harm is to keep the flow of food as open as possible, says Solomon Hsiang, the director of the Global Policy Lab at Stanford’s Doerr School of Sustainability (and a senior author of the recent study). “We don’t see as many famines as we used to and, in many cases, that has been attributed to the globalisation of the food trade and removal of a lot of political barriers," he says. “Increasing openness to trade is one of the best adaptation strategies."

