A Coast Guard vessel was slicing through the Atlantic Ocean, with its target in sight just a half mile away, when a realization set in. The crew was going to need backup, U.S. officials said.
Coast Guard tracks down a runaway oil tanker linked to Iran and Venezuela
SummaryThe U.S. is gathering more manpower and weaponry to seize the sanctioned Bella 1 as it flees in the Atlantic.
