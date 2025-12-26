Coast Guard tracks down a runaway oil tanker linked to Iran and Venezuela

The Bella 1 has long used tactics associated with the so-called shadow fleet, including switching off its transponders—which alert other ships to its location—for long periods, and conducting dangerous ship-to-ship oil transfers on the high seas, according to Kpler, a tanker tracking firm. Those sorts of ship-to-ship transfers, U.S. officials say, are usually done to conceal the oil’s illicit point of origin. Like other shadow-fleet ships, the Bella 1 alo sailed under a false flag, saying it was registered in Guyana when it isn’t, U.S. officials said.