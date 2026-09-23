MARBELLA, Spain—On a rainy winter evening, an inflatable police boat approached an imposing 60-foot, four-engine vessel suspected of ferrying drug smugglers.
Cocaine smugglers blow past Europe’s law enforcement with speedboats and tech
SummaryFleets outrun Spanish authorities to deliver the drug in unmatched quantity and quality.
MARBELLA, Spain—On a rainy winter evening, an inflatable police boat approached an imposing 60-foot, four-engine vessel suspected of ferrying drug smugglers.
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