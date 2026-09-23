Cocaine smugglers blow past Europe’s law enforcement with speedboats and tech

The record amounts of cocaine now produced in South America have pushed down wholesale prices worldwide. In Spain, a kilo of the drug sells for as little as $15,000, compared with $35,000 two years ago and as much as $45,000 before the pandemic. Retail prices have remained around $70 a gram, but the quality is purer than ever because of the glut: So much cocaine is arriving that traffickers don’t have time to dilute it, experts said.