Coinbase joins with Kalshi to enter the surging prediction-markets business
Summary
The crypto firm has its sights on becoming an “everything exchange,” and prediction-markets platforms like Kalshi are starting to show up everywhere.
Coinbase Global is getting into prediction markets in a bid to become a one-stop exchange for Americans’ trading needs, the latest sign that tech platforms offering wagers on real-world events are finding their way into every corner of Wall Street.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story