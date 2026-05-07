One of the more surprising stock stories of 2026 has to be Coca-Cola’s year-to-date outpacing of the S&P 500 index and its ancient foe, PepsiCo—with the latter point being as significant as the former to well-versed investors.
Coke keeps beating Pepsi. Warren Buffett’s bet has paid off.
SummaryNew Berkshire CEO Greg Abel has called Coke one of its “core four” investments, along with Apple, Moody’s, and American Express. It’s beating the S&P 500 this year.
One of the more surprising stock stories of 2026 has to be Coca-Cola’s year-to-date outpacing of the S&P 500 index and its ancient foe, PepsiCo—with the latter point being as significant as the former to well-versed investors.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More