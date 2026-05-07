Coke keeps beating Pepsi. Warren Buffett’s bet has paid off.

And, arguably, Coke is getting better, institutionalizing a growth strategy flywheel, especially with what it calls revenue growth management, which means having the right brand at the right price in the right package for consumers. To put numbers on that, Coke has 200 brands (32 of which have over $1 billion in annual sales), which are consumed in 2.2 billion drinks per day in some 200 countries around the world. No wonder Coke made Morgan Stanley’s Global Best Business Models list.