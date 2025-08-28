College grads need jobs. How wealth management firms can attract and keep them.

Let’s be direct. Wealth management is in the midst of a full-blown talent emergency. Granted, this isn’t breaking news—lights have been flashing red on the industry dashboard for years. The median age of a financial advisor is now 56, which, to extend the aviation analogy, means the cockpit crew will be eligible for retirement before the plane even finishes boarding. According to a 2025 McKinsey report, by 2034, we’ll be short about 100,000 advisors.