Colleges Once Saw High Tuition as a Sign of Quality. Now They’re Slashing Fees

A growing number of private colleges are reassessing how much they charge families to attend.
With the cost of college under scrutiny, some universities are deploying a fresh wave of financial moves to lure students—like slashing tuition by nearly half, offering “in state” rates to compete with public institutions, and promising loan-free aid to certain families.
“It does feel like a sea change right now,” said Jennifer Glowienka, the president of Carroll College in Montana, which announced a 40% tuition reduction starting in fall 2027.