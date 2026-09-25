Colleges Once Saw High Tuition as a Sign of Quality. Now They’re Slashing Fees

A growing number of private colleges are reassessing how much they charge families to attend.
A growing number of private colleges are reassessing how much they charge families to attend.
With the cost of college under scrutiny, some universities are deploying a fresh wave of financial moves to lure students—like slashing tuition by nearly half, offering “in state” rates to compete with public institutions, and promising loan-free aid to certain families.
With the cost of college under scrutiny, some universities are deploying a fresh wave of financial moves to lure students—like slashing tuition by nearly half, offering “in state” rates to compete with public institutions, and promising loan-free aid to certain families.
“It does feel like a sea change right now,” said Jennifer Glowienka, the president of Carroll College in Montana, which announced a 40% tuition reduction starting in fall 2027.
Experts say these strategies generate buzz, but some don’t translate to a sustainable enrollment boost. In some cases, critics say, cutting tuition is a marketing move that doesn’t change much if few students were paying full price in the first place.
Schools are thinking not only about competitors, “but just to get families to sit up and pay attention,” said Brett Schraeder, vice president of financial aid optimization at consultant EAB.
For years, families have associated price with quality. A tuition cut used to be risky because a school giving out $10,000 scholarships seemed more prestigious than one whose sticker price was $10,000 cheaper. Students “feel good, because they got a scholarship,” said Sandy Baum, a higher-education economist and senior fellow at the Urban Institute.
Now, higher-ed analysts say that posture might be shifting. More colleges are asking: Is it better to tell families their school is cheaper, instead of being more expensive but handing out big merit scholarships? “This is the tug of war in the higher-ed space,” said Schraeder.
Many of the changes are playing out at smaller colleges, but even high-profile elite schools are pondering new tuition models. Cornell University’s recent report on the future of higher education called for a task force to examine whether tuition should be lowered and merit-aid introduced.
Administrators at Carroll College spent years discussing how—or whether—to change its high-price, high-discount model. The perception that the school was financially unattainable had built up. Administrators realized that students were “self-selecting out” by opting not to apply and see their aid package.
The school assessed a range of pricing scenarios and modeled enrollment projections. They landed at annual tuition and fees of $26,800 a year—a number Glowienka calls “closer to reality”—because it still offers wiggle room for scholarships while being comparable to out-of-state public tuition.
“If we went too much smaller in terms of that net sticker price or that total price, it starts to restrict our ability to offer financial aid for things like merit and athletics,” said Erik Rose, associate vice president of enrollment.
The new cost means it will no longer be the most expensive college in Montana, based on published tuition.
Coe College in Iowa announced it was cutting tuition by about 45%, to $31,850, starting next fall. The lower number is meant to provide more transparency into what students pay, President David Hayes said.
The previous cost was “scaring people away,” he said.
In 2023-24, no students paid full price at Coe, according to the most recent data from the National Center for Education Statistics. Average aid per student totaled over $40,000 that year.
A recent report from S&P Global Ratings found that changes in the cost of attendance can sway individual students but don’t broadly correlate to boosted enrollment levels. Other experts say schools experience an initial bump in applications after a tuition-cut announcement but not a long-term boost.
“This is a better strategy than the status quo, in terms of our enrollment,” said Hayes, the Coe president. He said the tuition reset was one piece of a puzzle that aims to grow enrollment.
Colleges also must account for the fact that tuition-cut announcements can lead to a needier student body. A research study in the Review of Higher Education found schools that reduced their sticker price by a notable amount saw a 6.5% increase in the share of Pell Grant recipients. That federal money typically goes to lower-income families.
In-state strategy
More middle-class families are looking closely at public colleges, said Schraeder. Some private schools think a strategy mimicking in-state rates can help.
Marist University in the Hudson Valley said this month that students from New York wouldn’t pay more than $32,000 a year for tuition, housing and dining, provided their families made less than $200,000.
The move, effective 2027, was intended to make Marist more competitive with the state’s public universities. The school set the income threshold to lure students who seem like they want to attend, but don’t for financial reasons. That includes low- and middle-income families who often felt the school was out of reach, said President Kevin Weinman. “They don’t give us a look, from the very beginning,” he said.
Union College in New York deployed a different strategy, instead promising to award a $30,000 a year scholarship to “virtually any” student from New York.
Two public schools, Towson University in Maryland and the University of Vermont, recently touted roughly 35% discounts for students from neighboring states.
Loan-free promises
Debt-aversion is a growing fear for students that lurks alongside cost-aversion, said Schraeder. Both push colleges to be more transparent about cost.
Carleton College said this month it would eliminate loans from financial packages starting in fall 2027, promising to meet students’ needs through grants, scholarships and employment. The Minnesota liberal arts school joined a few other colleges making this promise with varying cutoffs, including all Ivy League schools as well as Amherst College and Williams College in Massachusetts.
To raise money for the initiative, President Alison Byerly said they had to educate donors about why student-loan debt is alarming to today’s college goers. Many donors are from an older generation and didn’t view it as problematic, so the school showed them market-research data about how debt fears led prospective students to choose other institutions.
“They think this one will be too expensive,” Byerly said. “They don’t wait to get the financial-aid package. They just walk away.”