Companies building new factories brace for higher costs
John Keilman , Owen Tucker-Smith , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 07 Apr 2025, 07:36 AM IST
SummaryNew tariffs mean higher material and equipment costs for manufacturers seeking to expand.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Tariffs are expected to change the math of factory-building.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less