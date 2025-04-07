Companies building new factories brace for higher costs

After Trump announced tariffs on steel and aluminum in February, construction firm Skanska estimated that the cost of metal panels, metal studs and structural steel would rise around 20% to 30% over the next year. Plumbing equipment prices could rise as much as 10% and drywall as much as 20%, alongside higher costs for electrical gear such as generators, HVAC equipment, roofing products and insulation. The new tariffs could add to the increases.