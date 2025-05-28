Comparing apples and oranges. And also small caged mammals

It is not only the lists’ items that have changed but their length. Early lists are not just nasty (that cod-liver oil) and occasionally brutish (1952 offers “home-killed mutton and lamb"). They are also short: the 1947 basket has only 200 items. The current one has 750. This is typical: one study found that in the early 1970s Americans could choose between five types of running shoe. By the late 1990s they had 285. “The real privilege of our lives today is that we have choice," says Sir Max. Choice in everything, from whether or not to fight in a war, to whether to spend your money on avocados, or climbing walls or even, should you wish, on small caged mammals.