Confusion, anger, relief: Korean engineer tells of week in US ICE detention

INCHEON, South Korea—Cho Young-hee, a 44-year-old South Korean engineer, said his first reaction was confusion when U.S. immigration authorities burst into a Hyundai Motor construction site in Georgia where he was working.

He couldn’t tell what the men with guns and armored vehicles were doing there, and no English-to-Korean translators were to be found. Maybe it was an inspection of some kind, he supposed.

“We thought we’d just be taken somewhere for further questions, but they put on handcuffs and chained our bodies," Cho recalled. “That’s when we realized, we’re not simply being moved."

Back in South Korea, Cho’s wife, Lee Seul-bi, got a call informing her of her husband’s detention. She thought it was fake. After all, he had a B-1 visa to enter the U.S. for short-term business when he traveled there in mid-July. The visa allows activities such as business meetings, training and working with industrial equipment in certain cases but isn’t carte blanche for any kind of work.

Then she turned on the news. Some 300 South Koreans had been detained at the site, where Hyundai Motor and partner LG Energy Solution were putting up a factory to make electric-vehicle batteries. Within a day, President Trump said the detainees “were here illegally."

Lee said she was heartbroken to hear her husband, an LG Energy employee, was in shackles. “Treating him like a felon—it made me so angry," she said.

At the detention center, Cho was assigned a prison uniform. He shared a room with one other person where they ate, slept and relieved themselves. He got little information about why he was behind bars, and even Immigration and Customs Enforcement authorities seemed unsure of what was going on. “It felt like our basic human rights weren’t being guaranteed," he said.

U.S. authorities have said that those arrested in the raid either crossed the border illegally, entered through a visa-waiver program that prohibited them from working, or overstayed their visas. They haven’t said which applies to the South Koreans.

After a few days, the atmosphere changed.

“Their initial attitude was very aggressive," said Cho, but “as time went on, it seemed like they realized we hadn’t committed any major illegal acts." Immigration agents “gradually seemed to think, ‘Something’s not right here, we shouldn’t be talking to them like this,’" he said.

Outside, the raid had turned into an international cause célèbre. South Korean leaders were calling for the detainees to be released. The day was initially set for Wednesday but got delayed, Seoul officials said, when Trump wondered if the Koreans would like to stay in the U.S. after their release and keep working.

By early Thursday, it was decided: All but one of the 317 Koreans would fly on a chartered jet home from Atlanta. Cho and his colleagues were released from their shackles, with Washington providing assurances that they wouldn’t have problems returning to the U.S. in the future, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said. They put on their regular clothes, without handcuffs, and boarded a bus to the airport.

Lee, the engineer’s wife at home with the couple’s two children, prepared a headband to wear to the airport. She attached a sign with an American flag, a picture of a plane and a South Korean flag. It read, “Beloved husband, you’ve been through so much."

She was among the many family members and friends waiting on the fourth floor of the airport’s parking tower, where the freed detainees headed after arriving on Friday.

When a group of ex-detainees including Cho stepped out of an elevator, the crowd cheered and erupted in applause. Lee, wearing her headband, ran up in tears and hugged him, and his mother, also in tears, handed him a bouquet.

Cho said he wasn’t sure of his legal status when it comes to returning to the U.S. LG Energy Chief Executive Kim Dong-myung, who had traveled to Georgia to help bring back the detainees, said he expected his employees could re-enter the U.S. and didn’t expect significant construction delays.

Cho’s wife said, “I don’t want him to go back there."

As he headed off, Cho was asked what he wanted to do when he got home. He had Korea’s national liquor in mind. “I’d like to have some pork belly with a glass of soju," he said.

