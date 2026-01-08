A House committee wants to question Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime lawyer Darren Indyke, in-house accountant Richard Kahn and billionaire client Leslie Wexner.
Congress moves to question Epstein’s executors and billionaire Les Wexner
SummaryA House committee is seeking depositions from Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime lawyer, in-house accountant and billionaire client.
A House committee wants to question Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime lawyer Darren Indyke, in-house accountant Richard Kahn and billionaire client Leslie Wexner.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More