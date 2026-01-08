Congress moves to question Epstein’s executors and billionaire Les Wexner

A House committee wants to question Jeffrey Epstein’s longtime lawyer Darren Indyke, in-house accountant Richard Kahn and billionaire client Leslie Wexner.
On Wednesday, the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform voted to subpoena the three men to sit for depositions as part of its investigation into the convicted sex offender.
Indyke and Kahn, who are executors of Epstein’s estate, have denied knowing about Epstein’s crimes. Wexner, the former Victoria’s Secret boss, said he cut ties around 2008.
“These subpoenas for the executors of Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, and billionaire benefactor Les Wexner, are an enormous step forward in our investigation to deliver justice for the survivors and truth for the American people,” said Rep. Robert Garcia (D., Calif.), the ranking member on the committee.
Epstein acquired his plane, New York townhouse and millions of dollars from his relationship with Wexner, and for years had power-of-attorney that allowed Epstein to act on Wexner’s behalf in legal or financial dealings, The Wall Street Journal reported in 2019. The Journal has also previously reported that Epstein leveraged his ties to Wexner to recruit women by dangling the prospect of Victoria’s Secret modeling careers.
A spokesman for Wexner didn’t immediately comment on the subpoena. The billionaire has previously said he regretted his association with Epstein, wasn’t aware of his crimes and that Epstein misappropriated funds from him.
In 2008, Epstein reached a controversial deal with federal prosecutors in which he pleaded guilty to solicitation of prostitution and procuring a minor to engage in prostitution. He was arrested a second time on federal sex-trafficking charges in 2019 and died in jail awaiting trial.
Indyke and Kahn were officers of Epstein entities that obscured transactions, arranged cash for Epstein, made payments to women and facilitated marriages that turned out to be shams, the Journal reported in November.
The two men worked closely with Epstein for years and neither was questioned about his work for him when federal authorities in New York were investigating Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell on sex-trafficking charges, the Journal reported. Last month, a group of Democratic senators sent a letter to the Justice Department asking why they weren’t interviewed.
Lawyers for Indyke and Kahn told the Journal that the men didn’t know their boss was engaged in sex trafficking and denied knowingly facilitating any crimes. They said they never saw Epstein sexually abuse a woman and none of the women they dealt with ever reported to them that they were being sexually abused.
A lawyer for Indyke said Wednesday that the men “fully intend to continue their cooperation with the committee” and “look forward to setting the record straight as to their lack of involvement in Mr. Epstein’s misconduct.”
Epstein’s estate has been providing documents to the House Oversight Committee in response to a subpoena, including Epstein’s 2003 birthday book and thousands of emails.
Write to Khadeeja Safdar at khadeeja.safdar@wsj.com