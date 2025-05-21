Congress should vote down Donald Trump’s reckless tax cuts
SummaryIf it does not, a collision with the bond markets awaits
Complacent ABOUT being the world’s safe haven, America has been budgeting like a drug addict. Over the past year the federal government has borrowed a staggering $2trn, or 6.9% of GDP, even though no crisis has drained its coffers. On May 16th Moody’s, a rating agency, stripped the country of its last remaining headline triple-A credit score. Yet on May 18th the budget committee of the House of Representatives passed what President Donald Trump describes as a “big, beautiful" deficit-financed tax-cutting bill. Republicans hope to approve the bill on the floor of the House within the next week, after which it will proceed to the Senate. On May 19th, reflecting the rising fiscal risk, the yield on 30-year Treasuries exceeded 5% for only the second time since 2007.