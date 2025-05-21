Congress should vote down Donald Trump’s reckless tax cuts

In reality the bill makes it more likely that America will exhaust its fiscal space. Today’s official forecasts, which suggest that net debt interest could soon hit a record high as a share of GDP and then keep rising, are bleak—and they assume that the 2017 tax cuts expire and that deficits will narrow. The new law would ensure that deficits stay around 6-7% of GDP, raising forecast debt in 2034 by about $3trn. And if new temporary tax cuts become permanent, the cost could exceed $4trn. These measures include tax exemptions for tips and overtime pay that were promised by Mr Trump during his election campaign. Once enacted, they will be hard to get rid of, whatever the law says.