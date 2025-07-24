Conservationists have rescued the world’s last truly wild horse

Mongolia is a nation of horsemen. In the 13th century its cavalry, led by Genghis Khan, conquered huge chunks of Asia and Europe. These days the country puts its equine expertise to different uses. It is leading efforts to rewild perhaps the world’s most endangered horse.

The beasts in question are known to Mongolians as takhis, and to the wider world as Przewalski’s horse. Genetically, these animals are about as far removed from a common nag as it is possible for a horse to be (they have additional chromosomes, for a start). Romantics call them the world’s last truly “wild” horses. Unlike other free-roamers such as mustangs, the takhis have never been tamed.

The animal was unknown to Western horse-fanciers until the late 19th century when Nikolai Przewalski, a Russian explorer, brought home proof of life. Cue a grim horse rush that nearly did them in. Mongolian hunters trapped foals on demand for foreign collectors (often killing the parents in the process). Habitat loss and climate shocks later thinned the herd. By the late 1960s there were none at all left in the wild.

That blow spurred conservationists in lots of places to breed the ones they had in captivity better (these had themselves fared terribly, for a time dwindling in number to only about 30). This has been a qualified success. Today there are probably some 2,000-2,500 Przewalski’s horses. That is no army—but it is a relief, given how close they came to the abyss.

These horses are being returned to their old homes. At Hustai National Park, not far from Mongolia’s capital, Ulaanbaatar, your correspondent spies the stocky animals cresting a ridge. Some 350 live on the reserve, says Dashpurev Tserendeleg, the park director (sporting a takhi-themed T-shirt). That is “the biggest population in one place in the world”. And it is one of three reserves in Mongolia, hosting around 800 of them in all.