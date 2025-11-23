Conservative young women flip the script: Kids first, then career
Rachel Wolfe , Paul Overberg , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 23 Nov 2025, 07:14 am IST
Summary
‘Seasons’ is the new buzzword for those starting a family earlier in life and focusing on professional advancement later.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
For generations of women, the logic has seemed airtight: Focus on a career in your 20s, and worry about starting a family once you are established in a job.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story