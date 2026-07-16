Controlling Hormuz Would Take More U.S. Troops—and Even More Risk

At the start of this week, President Trump asserted that the Strait of Hormuz was open and under U.S. control. But by Wednesday, as the U.S. and Iran fought it out over the vital waterway, ship tracker Kpler was saying traffic had dropped as the risk to transits deepened.
The result hammered home what many analysts and former military officers have long said: Securing the strait and convincing shippers that it is safe to cross without Iran’s consent would likely take a risky naval-escort mission or a vast and costly ground operation in southern Iran. Either would require a major commitment of U.S. personnel.
“The dilemma is quite simple: At the end of the day, if he wants to take control over the straits, he will need to take over the straits,” Danny Citrinowicz, the former head of the Iran division of Israeli defense intelligence, said of the U.S. president. “He is not able to reach his military or strategic objectives with the force he has now.”