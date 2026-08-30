Cornered, Vladimir Putin plans to escalate his war

The claim was fanciful: there is no known case of an orca eating a polar bear. But it provided some insight into Mr Putin’s predatory worldview. Recently NATO countries have become increasingly concerned about the direction his thoughts might be taking. Russia’s army has been largely stalemated for years, suffering tens of thousands of men killed or severely wounded each month. The war has become a ruinous contest of drone and missile attacks that, while devastating to Ukraine, are inflicting visible damage on Russia too. But Mr Putin shows no sign of backing off. The worry is that he may try to escape from what Russians call a tupik (dead-end) as he has in the past: by finding some new way to escalate the conflict.