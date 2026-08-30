On August 29th, meeting with staff and students at a university in Moscow, Vladimir Putin observed that orcas feed on polar bears. “That’s the food chain,” Russia’s president stated. “Children should be taught about this, so that they understand what kind of world we live in and why we are conducting the special military operation”—his term for Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Cornered, Vladimir Putin plans to escalate his war
SummaryPutin has ended his long silence over Ukraine’s increasingly successful drone attacks on Russian oil refineries and logistics centres, including warehouses belonging to Wildberries, Russia’s largest e-retailer.
On August 29th, meeting with staff and students at a university in Moscow, Vladimir Putin observed that orcas feed on polar bears. “That’s the food chain,” Russia’s president stated. “Children should be taught about this, so that they understand what kind of world we live in and why we are conducting the special military operation”—his term for Russia’s war on Ukraine.
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