Corporate America is leaving more jobs unfilled

President Trump recently extended a governmentwide federal hiring freeze through mid-July. Many federal workers who hoped to get hired by state and local government have been disappointed. The University of Texas’ MD Anderson Cancer Center, like many other hospitals, has paused hiring for new administrative positions, though it is still filling patient-facing roles. Duolingo Chief Luis von Ahn told staff new job openings will only be filled if a team cannot automate more of its work, as it looks to deepen AI use.