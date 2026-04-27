Big American companies are piling up profits despite war and consumer anxiety, bolstered by healthy sales growth.
Corporate America is minting money—and not just in tech and finance
SummaryProfits grow for many companies in the face of war, rising oil prices and inflation; “it’s extremely polarized.”
Big American companies are piling up profits despite war and consumer anxiety, bolstered by healthy sales growth.
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