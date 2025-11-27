Corporate dealmaking is getting bigger and bolder under Trump
Dave Michaels , Ben Glickman , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 27 Nov 2025, 08:04 am IST
Summary
A more lax approach to merger enforcement has led to fewer challenges, with companies more willing to pursue deals that combine direct competitors.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Corporate tie-ups are surging under Trump 2.0.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story