Could Trump serve a third term as president?
SummaryThe Constitution forbids his election again, but another path isn’t entirely foreclosed, some scholars say.
President Trump says he isn’t joking about considering a third term in office. The Constitution forbids him from running again, but the notion that he could legally extend his presidency isn’t entirely laughable either, according to some legal scholars. Here’s what to know about the prospects of Trump returning to office after his term expires.