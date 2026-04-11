Couples with big age gaps face unique financial challenges. When children are still at home, those challenges multiply, forcing families to balance retirement, college funding and financial security.
Couples with age gaps face financial challenges. How to navigate them.
SummaryMost U.S. couples are close in age. But census data show that roughly 8% to 9% have age gaps of a decade or more,
Couples with big age gaps face unique financial challenges. When children are still at home, those challenges multiply, forcing families to balance retirement, college funding and financial security.
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