Courting Trump and fearing China, Japan rethinks 80 years of pacifism

“It’s absurd to expect the Americans to come to our aid when our own people aren’t even defending our own country,” said Masashi Kajiyama, who is in his 60s and lives in Nagasaki. He said he supports Takaichi’s plans to lift spending on defense and revise the constitution, which he sees as having been imposed on Japan during the U.S. occupation after 1945. With China boosting military spending, Japan needs to do more “before it’s too late,” he said, adding Japan can’t rely on the U.S. to defend it.