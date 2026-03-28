NAGASAKI, Japan—As a teacher, Michiko Yagi told schoolchildren that Japan had made a solemn promise to the world never to wage war again.
Courting Trump and fearing China, Japan rethinks 80 years of pacifism
SummaryMore Japanese say defense spending should be increased to safeguard their country and deter aggression in the region that surrounds it.
NAGASAKI, Japan—As a teacher, Michiko Yagi told schoolchildren that Japan had made a solemn promise to the world never to wage war again.
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