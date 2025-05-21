Covid is quiet right now, but doctors are vigilant for a summer rise

As of May 10, the CDC projected that 70% of cases were caused by a version of the virus called LP. 8.1, an offshoot of the Omicron variant, which first appeared in late 2021. It is related to the JN.1 variant, which was the target of last season’s booster shots. The LP. 8.1 version has picked up new mutations but hasn’t yet led to an increase in cases or hospitalizations.