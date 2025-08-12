Cow’s milk, as well as Russian oil, fuels the US-India trade war
There is another liquid the two sides cannot agree on
Donald Trump has beef with India for buying oil from Russia. But the American president’s tariffs totalling 50% on many Indian exports—set to come into force later this month—are not just about geopolitics. Agriculture and dairy have been the most contentious issues in India’s talks with America, which broke down this month. And it is over farming that India’s equally combative prime minister, Narendra Modi, has chosen to fight back. “India will never compromise on the wellbeing of its farmers, dairy and fishermen," he thundered in Delhi on August 7th, a day after Mr Trump’s announcement.