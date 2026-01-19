Cracks are appearing in OpenAI’s dominant façade
A deal between Anthropic, Microsoft and Nvidia makes AI more circular
THE 21ST-CENTURY tech landscape was built with a winner-takes-all mindset. It started with Microsoft’s Windows monopoly at the end of the 1990s. Since then Alphabet-owned Google has cornered search and Amazon has become the king of e-commerce. Meta, too, has blanketed much of the world with social media—though on November 18th a judge in Washington, DC, spared it the ignominy of being declared a monopolist.