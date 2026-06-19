Crazy rich returns lure cabbies and even kids to red-hot Asian markets

SEOUL—Na Se-bin has lost all sense of the value of money.
Since January, she has poured nearly all her life savings, roughly $47,000, into the stock market, lured by a global AI boom enriching tech powerhouses in South Korea, Taiwan and Japan.
Riding wild market swings, the 24-year-old South Korean software developer said she has won and lost the equivalent of a month’s salary in the span of a second. Despite the risk, she can’t resist—not after seeing some of her holdings double in price. Over the past 18 months, South Korea has been the world’s top-performing stock market, and Na and her co-workers joke they should sell their underwear to buy more shares.
“Even friends who have never touched stocks are getting into it,” Na said. “Everyone’s doing something.”