Credit markets look increasingly dangerous

Fitch, a credit-rating firm, notes that the consequences of a potential slump have not just grown—they are also no longer constrained to giant investment outfits. Private-credit firms have marketed themselves to smaller investors, including retirement accounts. At the same time, banks and insurers have lent more to them. Fitch’s analysts caution that private credit’s connections to the banking system are not yet large enough for it to constitute a risk to the entire financial system, as was the case with credit markets in 2007. But even without a financial crisis, blow-ups can have wide-ranging effects. In 2015 and 2016 a slump in the oil price led to panic over bonds issued by energy companies. That sell-off rippled through other parts of the market, too, with the bonds of less creditworthy companies slumping in price. Something similar could be sparked by worries over low-income consumers.