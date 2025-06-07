The U.S. had been the dominant rare-earth producer until the 1990s, but China steadily took market share, ramping up production to levels that made it unprofitable for others, forcing them out, Baskaran said. A similar phenomenon is currently under way in nickel, she added.The U.S. has been producing rare earths in California and is building out separation and processing capabilities, with companies like MP Materials boosting their refining abilities. “It’s a perfectly solvable problem and one the U.S. is working at warp speed to address," Baskaran said. “It’s not a forever problem."