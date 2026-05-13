The Senate Banking Committee on Thursday is almost sure to advance a crypto regulation bill that industry heavyweights like Coinbase Global have championed for years. Crypto investors can’t pop the champagne just yet.
Crypto bill faces key senate test. Why the hard part comes next.
SummaryA Senate Banking Committee vote would mark a major step forward for crypto regulation, but bipartisan support remains uncertain as lawmakers clash over Trump-linked crypto conflicts.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More