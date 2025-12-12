Crypto entrepreneur Do Kwon gets 15-year prison sentence
Summary
The $40 billion crash of Kwon’s TerraUSD and Luna coins triggered a cascade of company failures across the crypto sector.
Disgraced crypto tycoon Do Kwon was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday after pleading guilty to fraud in connection with the $40 billion crash of his TerraUSD and Luna coins in 2022.
