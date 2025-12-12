Crypto entrepreneur Do Kwon gets 15-year prison sentence

Prosecutors, in a letter seeking a tougher sentence, questioned the sincerity of Kwon’s apologies and noted his history of scoffing at the authorities. They cited his private remarks after the crash, including a call where he told an associate that he could cut a deal with South Korean prosecutors to get six months in jail or “tell them to f— off." Kwon also said on the call that he had been looking into “countries that can offer political protection and things like that."