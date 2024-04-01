Crypto fuels Russian shadow trade for weapons parts
Angus Berwick , Ben Foldy , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 01 Apr 2024, 09:43 AM IST
SummaryHow Russian middlemen used the cryptocurrency tether to avoid U.S. sanctions and procure parts for drones and high-tech weapons.
A self-described Russian smuggler in China received a request from the manufacturer of the legendary AK-47 rifle. Russia’s largest maker of small arms, Kalashnikov Concern, needed electrical parts for drones that have been among the most effective weapons against Ukrainian armor.
