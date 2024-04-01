Crypto fuels Russian shadow trade for weapons parts

Zverev took the order to Kynix, the Hong Kong distributor, which priced the order at about 70 million yuan, just under $10 million. Kynix had been supplying Russian firms since as early as 2018, including at least one other that makes drones, according to records from Import Genius, a data company. He delivered the order to Kalashnikov through his standard “gray" transport route via Central Asia, he said.