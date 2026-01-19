Crypto got everything it wanted. Now it’s sinking

The other price of victory is that the pain from a crypto crash will be felt more widely than in the past. The investors most exposed to the recent slump are those who behaved as if the boom would never end. That includes Strategy, a software company that is now mainly a leveraged bet on bitcoin, having borrowed to accumulate about $60bn-worth. The firm’s market capitalisation is now below the value of its bitcoin holdings, raising the prospect of crypto fire-sales. It is not the only source of risk in the digital-asset universe. On October 10th some $19bn in leveraged crypto positions were wiped out after Mr Trump announced fresh 100% tariffs on China (the levies were walked back a few days later). No one knows how much leverage remains, but the further prices fall, the greater the risk of serial blow-ups.