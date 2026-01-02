Crypto investors celebrated for most of 2025. Then came the hangover.

The shift is visible in the numbers. Bitcoin exchange-traded funds, which fueled the rally for most of the year, became net sellers in the fourth quarter, unloading around 73,000 bitcoins since Oct. 10, Moreno said. The so-called bitcoin-treasury companies have mostly halted their buying sprees after investing billions of dollars in stockpiling the digital currency. Even the industry’s biggest bulls are showing signs of caution: Michael Saylor’s Strategy has signaled that it might be open to selling bitcoin under extreme conditions to protect its shareholders.