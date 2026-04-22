Crypto-miners are quietly colonising computers

Part of the surge is due to the high value of cryptocurrencies in recent years (although there has been a drop in 2026). The barriers to crypto-jacking are also relatively low. The requisite software is readily obtained from underground web forums, says a specialist with Interpol’s cybercrime unit in Singapore who required anonymity to comment on operations. And installing such software on computers is less challenging than stealing data, or, in the case of ransomware, holding it hostage. The upshot is that crypto-jacking shows no sign of going away.