Crypto’s big bang will revolutionise finance

It is one of the greatest opportunities for tokenisation that presents the greatest difficulty for regulators. Pairing illiquid private assets with easily exchanged tokens opens a cloistered market to millions of retail investors, who have trillions of dollars of capital to allocate. They could buy slivers of the most exciting private companies, currently beyond their reach. This raises questions. Agencies such as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) have far more sway over publicly listed firms than private ones, which is what makes the former suitable for retail investment. Tokens representing private shares would turn once-private stakes into assets that could be traded as easily as an ETF. But whereas the issuers of an ETF promise to provide intraday liquidity by buying and selling the underlying assets, the providers of tokens do not. At a large enough scale, tokens would in effect turn private firms into public ones, without any of the disclosure requirements normally required.