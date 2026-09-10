Midterm election campaigns don’t carry the weight of a presidential election, but ignoring them would be a mistake for investors.
Crypto’s power, the AI backlash, and 3 other things to watch in the midterm elections
SummaryThe crypto and artificial-intelligence industries are spending big bucks to promote their interests, no matter which party wins control of the House and Senate.
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