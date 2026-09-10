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Crypto’s power, the AI backlash, and 3 other things to watch in the midterm elections

Joe Light, Barrons
1 min read10 Sep 2026, 05:51 PM IST
An advertisement for the cryptocurrency Bitcoin is displayed on a building
An advertisement for the cryptocurrency Bitcoin is displayed on a building (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Summary

The crypto and artificial-intelligence industries are spending big bucks to promote their interests, no matter which party wins control of the House and Senate.

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Midterm election campaigns don’t carry the weight of a presidential election, but ignoring them would be a mistake for investors.


Midterm election campaigns don’t carry the weight of a presidential election, but ignoring them would be a mistake for investors.

Democrats are heavily favored to take control of at least the House of Representatives in this November’s midterms. Prediction market Kalshi gives them an 86% chance of winning the House. The Senate math is harder for the Democratic Party, which would need to pick up at least four seats to win majority control. Kalshi gives the Democrats a 48% chance of taking the Senate.

Democrats are heavily favored to take control of at least the House of Representatives in this November’s midterms. Prediction market Kalshi gives them an 86% chance of winning the House. The Senate math is harder for the Democratic Party, which would need to pick up at least four seats to win majority control. Kalshi gives the Democrats a 48% chance of taking the Senate.

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Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalCrypto’s power, the AI backlash, and 3 other things to watch in the midterm elections

Crypto’s power, the AI backlash, and 3 other things to watch in the midterm elections

Joe Light, Barrons
1 min read10 Sep 2026, 05:51 PM IST
An advertisement for the cryptocurrency Bitcoin is displayed on a building
An advertisement for the cryptocurrency Bitcoin is displayed on a building (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Summary

The crypto and artificial-intelligence industries are spending big bucks to promote their interests, no matter which party wins control of the House and Senate.

Gift this article


Midterm election campaigns don’t carry the weight of a presidential election, but ignoring them would be a mistake for investors.


Midterm election campaigns don’t carry the weight of a presidential election, but ignoring them would be a mistake for investors.

Democrats are heavily favored to take control of at least the House of Representatives in this November’s midterms. Prediction market Kalshi gives them an 86% chance of winning the House. The Senate math is harder for the Democratic Party, which would need to pick up at least four seats to win majority control. Kalshi gives the Democrats a 48% chance of taking the Senate.

Democrats are heavily favored to take control of at least the House of Representatives in this November’s midterms. Prediction market Kalshi gives them an 86% chance of winning the House. The Senate math is harder for the Democratic Party, which would need to pick up at least four seats to win majority control. Kalshi gives the Democrats a 48% chance of taking the Senate.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalCrypto’s power, the AI backlash, and 3 other things to watch in the midterm elections
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