Crypto’s real threat to banks

Banks are no longer the foremost financial constituency of the Republican Party. Instead, crypto has found a home among the countercultural, anti-elite politics of the new American right. The industry’s largest political action committees boast hundreds of millions of dollars in cash ready to be deployed in the 2026 midterm elections, which always helps. Where the interests of banks clash with those of the newcomers, the outcome is no longer certain, or perhaps even likely to fall in their favour.