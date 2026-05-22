Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Cuba has few defences if the US military moves against it

José de CórdobaIan Lovett, WSJ
4 min read22 May 2026, 12:28 PM IST
Cuba's military, once a formidable force during the Cold War, has drastically diminished, now numbering only 40,000 to 45,000 soldiers.
Cuba's military, once a formidable force during the Cold War, has drastically diminished, now numbering only 40,000 to 45,000 soldiers.(REUTERS)
Summary

The communist island once had a vaunted military, but it’s now “a shell of a shell of what it used to be.”

Gift this article

Cuba’s armed forces once fielded tens of thousands of well-trained soldiers during the height of the Cold War, deploying to conflicts from Angola to Syria.

Cuba’s armed forces once fielded tens of thousands of well-trained soldiers during the height of the Cold War, deploying to conflicts from Angola to Syria.

Today, as the U.S. sends an aircraft carrier to the Caribbean in a pressure campaign to change the island’s communist government, Cuba’s military is a ghost of its former self.

Today, as the U.S. sends an aircraft carrier to the Caribbean in a pressure campaign to change the island’s communist government, Cuba’s military is a ghost of its former self.

Until the decline and fall of its benefactor, the Soviet Union, Cuba had an army of more than 200,000 soldiers. Now that force is down to some 40,000 to 45,000 active-duty soldiers divided in three parts to defend the country’s east, west and center.

Its air force was once considered to be among the best in Latin America, with modern Soviet MiG jet fighters. Its navy had boasted three Soviet-built frigates.

Veterans taking part in a Havana parade commemorating the start of the Cuban Revolution.

Write to José de Córdoba at jose.decordoba@wsj.com and Ian Lovett at ian.lovett@wsj.com

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalCuba has few defences if the US military moves against it

Cuba has few defences if the US military moves against it

José de CórdobaIan Lovett, WSJ
4 min read22 May 2026, 12:28 PM IST
Cuba's military, once a formidable force during the Cold War, has drastically diminished, now numbering only 40,000 to 45,000 soldiers.
Cuba's military, once a formidable force during the Cold War, has drastically diminished, now numbering only 40,000 to 45,000 soldiers.(REUTERS)
Summary

The communist island once had a vaunted military, but it’s now “a shell of a shell of what it used to be.”

Gift this article

Cuba’s armed forces once fielded tens of thousands of well-trained soldiers during the height of the Cold War, deploying to conflicts from Angola to Syria.

Cuba’s armed forces once fielded tens of thousands of well-trained soldiers during the height of the Cold War, deploying to conflicts from Angola to Syria.

Today, as the U.S. sends an aircraft carrier to the Caribbean in a pressure campaign to change the island’s communist government, Cuba’s military is a ghost of its former self.

Today, as the U.S. sends an aircraft carrier to the Caribbean in a pressure campaign to change the island’s communist government, Cuba’s military is a ghost of its former self.

Until the decline and fall of its benefactor, the Soviet Union, Cuba had an army of more than 200,000 soldiers. Now that force is down to some 40,000 to 45,000 active-duty soldiers divided in three parts to defend the country’s east, west and center.

Its air force was once considered to be among the best in Latin America, with modern Soviet MiG jet fighters. Its navy had boasted three Soviet-built frigates.

Veterans taking part in a Havana parade commemorating the start of the Cuban Revolution.

Write to José de Córdoba at jose.decordoba@wsj.com and Ian Lovett at ian.lovett@wsj.com

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalCuba has few defences if the US military moves against it
Read Next Story