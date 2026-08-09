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Cuba is low on oil. Now, it’s counting on solar, with China’s help.

Ashley Cai, WSJ
4 min read9 Aug 2026, 03:44 PM IST
The new solar parks could generate around 1,000 megawatts of capacity when operating at peak output.
The new solar parks could generate around 1,000 megawatts of capacity when operating at peak output.
Summary

The turn toward renewable energy has helped the island weather increased pressure from the U.S.

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Cuba is running short of fuel, but not sunshine.

Cuba is running short of fuel, but not sunshine.

As the Caribbean island’s energy crisis has deepened, Chinese-provided solar panels have popped up across the country, offering an unlikely bright spot for a power grid plagued by fuel shortages, crumbling infrastructure and near-daily blackouts.

As the Caribbean island’s energy crisis has deepened, Chinese-provided solar panels have popped up across the country, offering an unlikely bright spot for a power grid plagued by fuel shortages, crumbling infrastructure and near-daily blackouts.

At least 41 midsize and 18 smaller-scale solar parks have been built over the past two years, according to RenewAtlas, a database that tracks solar developments and satellite imagery. The government said in 2024 that they plan to build 92 midsize parks by 2028.

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Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalCuba is low on oil. Now, it’s counting on solar, with China’s help.

Cuba is low on oil. Now, it’s counting on solar, with China’s help.

Ashley Cai, WSJ
4 min read9 Aug 2026, 03:44 PM IST
The new solar parks could generate around 1,000 megawatts of capacity when operating at peak output.
The new solar parks could generate around 1,000 megawatts of capacity when operating at peak output.
Summary

The turn toward renewable energy has helped the island weather increased pressure from the U.S.

Gift this article

Cuba is running short of fuel, but not sunshine.

Cuba is running short of fuel, but not sunshine.

As the Caribbean island’s energy crisis has deepened, Chinese-provided solar panels have popped up across the country, offering an unlikely bright spot for a power grid plagued by fuel shortages, crumbling infrastructure and near-daily blackouts.

As the Caribbean island’s energy crisis has deepened, Chinese-provided solar panels have popped up across the country, offering an unlikely bright spot for a power grid plagued by fuel shortages, crumbling infrastructure and near-daily blackouts.

At least 41 midsize and 18 smaller-scale solar parks have been built over the past two years, according to RenewAtlas, a database that tracks solar developments and satellite imagery. The government said in 2024 that they plan to build 92 midsize parks by 2028.

Gift this article

Topics

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalCuba is low on oil. Now, it’s counting on solar, with China’s help.
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