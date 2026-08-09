Cuba is low on oil. Now, it’s counting on solar, with China’s help.

Cuba is running short of fuel, but not sunshine.
Cuba is running short of fuel, but not sunshine.
As the Caribbean island’s energy crisis has deepened, Chinese-provided solar panels have popped up across the country, offering an unlikely bright spot for a power grid plagued by fuel shortages, crumbling infrastructure and near-daily blackouts.
As the Caribbean island’s energy crisis has deepened, Chinese-provided solar panels have popped up across the country, offering an unlikely bright spot for a power grid plagued by fuel shortages, crumbling infrastructure and near-daily blackouts.
At least 41 midsize and 18 smaller-scale solar parks have been built over the past two years, according to RenewAtlas, a database that tracks solar developments and satellite imagery. The government said in 2024 that they plan to build 92 midsize parks by 2028.