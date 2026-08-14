Cuba throws a birthday bash for Fidel as his legacy lies in ruins

Cuba is throwing a weeklong party to celebrate Fidel Castro’s 100th birthday on Thursday with ballet performances, poetry and more than 300 academic papers and panel discussions on the impact of “Castro Thought” on everything from education and science to sports.
One missing detail: a functioning electrical grid.
Hundreds of representatives from left-wing and Communist parties around the world have come to celebrate the man who ruled Cuba for nearly five decades before his death in 2016. Outside the conference halls, there is little cause for celebration.